Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys Shares of 9,043 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 29,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

