Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:HLT traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $144.52. 1,674,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,176. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.