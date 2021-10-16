Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $144.52. 1,674,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,176. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

