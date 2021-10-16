GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GMS worth $160,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 68.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

