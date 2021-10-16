Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,631,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 503,433 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

