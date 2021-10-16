Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

