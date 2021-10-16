Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0029 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $483,030.20 and approximately $87,415.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00070251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00111272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,874.18 or 0.99878024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.42 or 0.06378202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

