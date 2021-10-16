Golff Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $2.07 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golff has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

