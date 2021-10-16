Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

