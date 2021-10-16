Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Buys $28,727.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

