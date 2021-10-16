Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

