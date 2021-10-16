Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GRVI opened at $6.40 on Friday. Grove has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grove at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

