Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.75.

ASR opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $199.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.