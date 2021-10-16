Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

