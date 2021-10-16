Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.63. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.26 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

