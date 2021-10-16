GYEN (GYEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $2.00 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

