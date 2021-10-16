H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 1,167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,324.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

H.I.S. stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

