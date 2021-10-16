Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.20. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.19. 158,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,795. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.