Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

HBRIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

