Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.74 million, a PE ratio of -926.07, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

