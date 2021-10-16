Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.22

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $157.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00262227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00045805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00205765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00093491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,209,241,284 coins and its circulating supply is 10,674,535,284 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

