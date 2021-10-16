Head to Head Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 752.27%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $11.64, suggesting a potential upside of 76.61%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81%

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.24 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.81 $13.82 million $0.12 54.92

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

