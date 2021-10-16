Head-To-Head Review: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.27 -$262.89 million $0.56 14.77 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million ($1.35) -15.40

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berry and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.40%. Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Berry.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49% Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry beats Portage Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

