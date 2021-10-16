Head to Head Review: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Momentive Global and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% Yandex 4.81% 4.88% 3.15%

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yandex 0 2 6 0 2.75

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Yandex has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Yandex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 9.66 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -37.83 Yandex $2.96 billion 9.13 $345.30 million $0.81 94.06

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

