Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $5,293,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

