Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,400 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $14,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,956,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

