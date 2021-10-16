Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,412 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McAfee were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at $12,277,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at $11,450,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCFE stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.88. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

