Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $266,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 250.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

