Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its 200 day moving average is $279.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.