Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 10,682 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

