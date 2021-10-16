Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI opened at $6.73 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $220.91 million, a P/E ratio of 336.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

