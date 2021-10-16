Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,722 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

