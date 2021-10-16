Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $173.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.49 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $689.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.39 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $691.54 million, with estimates ranging from $690.07 million to $693.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

HTLF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 128,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

