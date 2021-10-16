HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

HLLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HLLGY stock remained flat at $$34.46 during trading hours on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.5645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

