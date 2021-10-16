Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE HP traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,768. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

