Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

