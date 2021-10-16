Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.49

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.49 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 948,615 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In other Home REIT news, insider Marlene Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

Home REIT Company Profile (LON:HOME)

