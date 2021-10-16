Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70,892 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.72. 2,180,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,000. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

