Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,406 shares of company stock worth $8,353,032 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 729,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $962.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

