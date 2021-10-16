Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Insmed worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after buying an additional 1,650,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after buying an additional 396,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,821,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

INSM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. 640,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

