Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $436,321.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.77 million and $436,321.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.