HSBC Lowers BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.