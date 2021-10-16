Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

