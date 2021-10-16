Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

