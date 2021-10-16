IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,706 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $151.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

