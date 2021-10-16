Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 129,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,068. Identiv has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $401.10 million, a PE ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,777 shares of company stock worth $2,385,680. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

