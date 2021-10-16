iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of iHeartMedia worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iHeartMedia by 31.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iHeartMedia by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

