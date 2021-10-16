IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

INFO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.