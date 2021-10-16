IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 30.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 643,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 149,315 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.90. 1,243,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

