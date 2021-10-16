Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immunic by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

