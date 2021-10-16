IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.